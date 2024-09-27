.

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show

09-27-2024
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show

Billy Joel shared the news with fans that his concert tonight with Sting at Busch Stadium in St Louis, MO has now been postponed due to weather concerns. The reschooled stadium show will now be taking place on Sunday (September 29th).

Joel's Facebook page shared, "Due to inclement weather conditions, tonight's Billy Joel and Sting concert at Busch Stadium has been rescheduled to this Sunday, September 29.

"The safety of the fans, artists, crew, and staff is paramount. Previously purchased tickets for tonight's show will be valid for Sunday's concert. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."

Related Stories
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show

Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency

CBS To Rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th Live From Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel Looks Back With 'Turn the Lights Back On' Video

News > Billy Joel

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

Latest News

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed

Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks

Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show