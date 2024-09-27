Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show

Billy Joel shared the news with fans that his concert tonight with Sting at Busch Stadium in St Louis, MO has now been postponed due to weather concerns. The reschooled stadium show will now be taking place on Sunday (September 29th).

Joel's Facebook page shared, "Due to inclement weather conditions, tonight's Billy Joel and Sting concert at Busch Stadium has been rescheduled to this Sunday, September 29.

"The safety of the fans, artists, crew, and staff is paramount. Previously purchased tickets for tonight's show will be valid for Sunday's concert. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."

Related Stories

Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency

CBS To Rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th Live From Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel Looks Back With 'Turn the Lights Back On' Video

News > Billy Joel