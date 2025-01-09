Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium

Billy Joel has announced that he will be teaming up with Rod Stewart for a concert at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY, that will be taking place on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, January 13 at 10 AM EST. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, January 17 at 10 AM EST
Joel and Stewart have previously announced that they will also teaming up to play a special "one night only" concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg, PA on July 5th.
