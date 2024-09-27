Brian May Comments On Remastered Queen Classic

Queen guitarist Brian May has shared some comments about the newly remastered version of "The Night Comes Down", which is the lead single from the legendary band's forthcoming Queen I box set.

"The Night Comes Down", has been released as the first single from the set and is set to be released separately as a vinyl 7" single on October 4th, with a previously unreleased instrumental version of the track as a b-side.

May said of the song, "'The Night Comes Down' is based on acoustic guitar, my beautiful old acoustic, but the guitar harmonies are all electric. People in those days used to say, 'You can't mix electric guitar with acoustic guitar.'

"They would say the electric guitar is too loud for the acoustic. And I went, 'Come on, it's just a question of balancing in the mix.' 'The Night Comes Down' was like a demonstration. 'Yes, we can do this. We can make our own rules!'"

The special box set celebrating the group's debut album features the classic tracks newly remixed, remastered, as well as bonus tracks on 6CD and 1LP including a total 63 tracks, with 43 brand new mixes, studio outtakes, rare live tracks and previously unreleased recordings from the band's debut live performance in London that took place in August of 1970.

Related Stories

Queen Share Video For 'The Night Comes Down' Remix

KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials

Singled Out: Slummy's Size Queens

Queen Remaster, Remix and Expand Debut Album

News > Queen