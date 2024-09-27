.

Heart Add Dates To Royal Flush Tour

Bruce Henne | 09-27-2024
Heart Add Dates To Royal Flush Tour

(hennemusic) Heart has expanded its Royal Flush Tour with a handful of new shows. The group has added a second show in Las Vegas next spring, as well as stops in Toronto, Mashantucket, Boston and New York.

"New dates just announced!," says the band. "We are back on the road for the Royal Flush Tour 2025 and can't wait to see you there!" The tour - which opened in April - was postponed in July following news that singer Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the issue; she has since shared an update on her health via social media.

Heart will relaunch the North American trek in Las Vegas, NV on February 28; check out the updated tour schedule and get ticket details here.

Related Stories
Heart Add Dates To Royal Flush Tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Update On Cancer Fight

Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

Art Garfunkel And His Son Reinterpret Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time'

Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack

News > Heart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

Latest News

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed

Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks

Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show