Heart Add Dates To Royal Flush Tour

(hennemusic) Heart has expanded its Royal Flush Tour with a handful of new shows. The group has added a second show in Las Vegas next spring, as well as stops in Toronto, Mashantucket, Boston and New York.
"New dates just announced!," says the band. "We are back on the road for the Royal Flush Tour 2025 and can't wait to see you there!" The tour - which opened in April - was postponed in July following news that singer Ann Wilson had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the issue; she has since shared an update on her health via social media.
Heart will relaunch the North American trek in Las Vegas, NV on February 28; check out the updated tour schedule and get ticket details here.
Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Update On Cancer Fight
