Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Weighing Down

Toronto based singer-songwriter Julian Taylor just released his new album "Pathways" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Weighing Down". Here is the story:
"Weighing Down" is a song that came from a place of deep introspection for me. I wanted to capture the feeling of being overwhelmed by life's challenges, the way certain burdens can weigh us down emotionally. The lyrics reflect that struggle, touching on the themes of resilience, vulnerability, and the inner battles we all face. It's a song about trying to move forward even when the weight of everything feels too heavy. When I sing it, I tap into those emotions, hoping that it resonates with others who might be going through something similar.
Musically, I wanted "Weighing Down" to have a blend of acoustic and electric elements that build over time. I aimed for a production that feels both polished and raw, letting the authenticity of the message come through. This song is very personal to me, and I hope it connects with people who find themselves carrying their own weight.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
