David Gilmour Streams Tour Rehearsal Video Of Pink Floyd Classics

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour is streaming tour rehearsal video of a pair of Pink Floyd classics in sync with the launch of his 2024 tour. Gilmour and his band can be seen running through "Breathe (In The Air)" and "Time" from the iconic UK group's 1973 masterpiece, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The guitarist played two warm-up concerts in Brighton, UK last week ahead of the launch of the world tour in support of his new album, "Luck And Strange." The project - which marks Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years - was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.

Gilmour kicked off the 2024 live series with a six-show residency in Rome, Italy that opened on September 27; next month; get more tour details and stream video of two Pink Floyd classics from rehearsals here.

