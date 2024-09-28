(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour is streaming tour rehearsal video of a pair of Pink Floyd classics in sync with the launch of his 2024 tour. Gilmour and his band can be seen running through "Breathe (In The Air)" and "Time" from the iconic UK group's 1973 masterpiece, "The Dark Side Of The Moon."
The guitarist played two warm-up concerts in Brighton, UK last week ahead of the launch of the world tour in support of his new album, "Luck And Strange." The project - which marks Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years - was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.
Gilmour kicked off the 2024 live series with a six-show residency in Rome, Italy that opened on September 27; next month; get more tour details and stream video of two Pink Floyd classics from rehearsals here.
David Gilmour Helps Body Count Cover Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb'
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Releases First New Album In 9 Years
David Gilmour Shares 'Dark and Velvet Nights'
Watch David Gilmour's 'Between Two Points' Video
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
Slayer Reunion Set Did Not Happen As Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Friday
Metallica's James Hetfield Reflects On Cliff Burton's Ongoing Influence
KISS Releasing $940 'Destroyer' 45th Anniversary Box Set
David Gilmour Streams Tour Rehearsal Video Of Pink Floyd Classics
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully
Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed
Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video