Billy Joel To Rock Liverpool and Edinburgh Next Summer

09-30-2024
Piano Man Billy Joel has announced that he will be crossing the pond next summer to play two special stadium shows that will mark his only concerts in Europe for 2025.

His camp just announced "Billy Joel will play his only European dates of 2025 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Edinburgh on 07 June and Anfield Stadium Liverpool on 21 June. Sign up for presale access now! Tickets on sale this Friday 04 Oct at 10am."

As we recently reported, Joel has also announced a few stadium gigs back here in the U.S. where he will be joined by Police frontman Sting for all but one show, where he will be joined by Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks.

The shows with Sting will kick off on February 8th in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by April 11th in Syracuse at the JWA Wireless Dome, then Charlotte at the Bank Of American Stadium on May 10th, before playing Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 23rd.

Joel will also share the stage with Stevie Nicks on March 29th at Ford Field in Detroit. Tickets go on sale for the new shows on Friday, October 4th at 9 AM local time.

