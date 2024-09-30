Ten Years After Retiring Current Lineup This Fall

Ten Years After have announced that they will be retiring their current lineup later this year following their previously announced live dates and Ric Lee is planning to form a new lineup for the group to move forward.
The band shared via social media on Sunday (September 29th): After 10 years of touring & recording together, the current lineup, comprising founder members Chick Churchill (keyboards) & Ric Lee (Drums); Marcus Bonfanti (Guitar/Vocals) and Colin Hodgkinson (Bass) have decided, amicably, to finish playing together at their last dates in November respectively at HSD, Erfurt and Scala, Leverkusen.
The time spent through the decade together has been very rewarding, and throughout it the members formed a bond of mutual respect for one another as musicians, and a great social bond, outside of their term playing together. They had a superb relationship working and travelling together.
The band members are indebted to the fans who have followed them through the years in Europe and the USA, and want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one for their support and dedication. Also, they want to thank their Agents, their superb road crew(s), merchandise sellers, back line support and their record companies, both in Europe and the USA.
For the future, Ric Lee is already working to form a Ten Years After lineup with new members to continue the good work set up by Chick, Marcus, Colin and himself. Ric plans to have the new band up and running early in 2025 and an album to be released in the spring.
