Ten Years After Hosting Free Online Event This Week

(Chipster) Rock icons Ten Years After have announced a special free online event later this week that will feature a previously recorded performance and a live Q&A with the band. Chipster sent over the following details:
The band recorded a live set in London during the lockdown and it now being brought to you as a free event from Deko Entertainment and Volume.com.
It is being hosted by legendary Philadelphia radio personality T. Morgan and features the band playing classics like "I'd Love to Change the World", songs from their latest release 'A Sting In The Tale', plus taking your questions in a live chat.
This will give you the fan, a unique experience of delving into the bands history, and looking into what the future holds for Ten Years After.
It all happens Saturday October 23rd at 4:00 (EST). This is a free event and all you have to do is sign up and claim your ticket here.:
Ten Years After Announce Blue Crossroads Livestream Event
Ten Years After Want Fans To Rock Their Song
Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'
Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives
Garth Brooks Announces Two Intimate Shows At The Ryman
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Announce All Star Above Ground Concert
Todd Rundgren Teams Up With The Roots For 'Godiva Girl'
Travis Tritt Cancels Shows With Covid Restrictions
In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008
Sepultura Postpone UK and Euro Quadra Tour Until 2022