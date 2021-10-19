.

Ten Years After Hosting Free Online Event This Week

10-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Event poster

(Chipster) Rock icons Ten Years After have announced a special free online event later this week that will feature a previously recorded performance and a live Q&A with the band. Chipster sent over the following details:

The band recorded a live set in London during the lockdown and it now being brought to you as a free event from Deko Entertainment and Volume.com.

It is being hosted by legendary Philadelphia radio personality T. Morgan and features the band playing classics like "I'd Love to Change the World", songs from their latest release 'A Sting In The Tale', plus taking your questions in a live chat.

This will give you the fan, a unique experience of delving into the bands history, and looking into what the future holds for Ten Years After.

It all happens Saturday October 23rd at 4:00 (EST). This is a free event and all you have to do is sign up and claim your ticket here.:

Related Stories


Ten Years After Hosting Free Online Event This Week

Ten Years After Announce Blue Crossroads Livestream Event

Ten Years After Want Fans To Rock Their Song

Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography

News > Ten Years After

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

Reviews

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

advertisement
Latest News

Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'

Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives

Garth Brooks Announces Two Intimate Shows At The Ryman

Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Announce All Star Above Ground Concert

Todd Rundgren Teams Up With The Roots For 'Godiva Girl'

Travis Tritt Cancels Shows With Covid Restrictions

In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008

Sepultura Postpone UK and Euro Quadra Tour Until 2022