Ten Years After Hosting Free Online Event This Week

(Chipster) Rock icons Ten Years After have announced a special free online event later this week that will feature a previously recorded performance and a live Q&A with the band. Chipster sent over the following details:

The band recorded a live set in London during the lockdown and it now being brought to you as a free event from Deko Entertainment and Volume.com.

It is being hosted by legendary Philadelphia radio personality T. Morgan and features the band playing classics like "I'd Love to Change the World", songs from their latest release 'A Sting In The Tale', plus taking your questions in a live chat.

This will give you the fan, a unique experience of delving into the bands history, and looking into what the future holds for Ten Years After.

It all happens Saturday October 23rd at 4:00 (EST). This is a free event and all you have to do is sign up and claim your ticket here.:

Related Stories

Ten Years After Announce Blue Crossroads Livestream Event

Ten Years After Want Fans To Rock Their Song

Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography

News > Ten Years After