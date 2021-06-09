Ten Years After Announce Blue Crossroads Livestream Event

Classic rock veterans Ten Years After have announced that will be part of a special livestream event called "Blue Crossroads" that will feature three different artists.
Ten Years After will be kicking things of June 17th at 9pm EDT (with replay access available for 72 hours afterwards), followed by Marcus Bonfanti Electric Band on July 1st, and Jawbone on July 15th.
Ric Lee had this to say, "Fans can expect an hour long concert mixing new and old Ten Years After songs such as 'Land of the Vandals,' 'Hear Me Calling,' 'I'd Love To Change the World,' 'Silverspoon Lady,' 'Good Morning Little Schoolgirl' and, of course, 'I'm Going Home' plus other tracks.
"From the finished cut I've seen we did capture the excitement of a live gig in spite of the fact that, due to Covid restrictions, we weren't allowed an audience." Tickets are available here.
Ten Years After Want Fans To Rock Their Song
Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video- Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song Eddie- The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video- Black Veil Brides- more
Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium- Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race- AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video
Black Veil Brides Release 'Crimson Skies' Video
Ten Years After Announce Blue Crossroads Livestream Event
John 5 Announces U.S. Summer Tour
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video
Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song 'Eddie'
Anthrax Revisit Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: Dom Colizzi's Demons