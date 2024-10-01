Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant's Offers Hopeful Message Following Daughter's Medical Emergency

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant says that his spirits have been lifted by the outpouring of love, support and prayers from fans in the wake of the sad news that a mass was found in his daughter Taylor's brain.

Late last month the band were forced to cancel several concerts so Johnny could return home because Taylor had to undergo emergency surgery. He shared last week, Taylor started having numbing feeling on her right side. She went to the emergency room, they did a cat scan, they found a, the only way to say it is found a mass on her brain. Some of it was bleeding, causing the numbing part."

Johnny added that she has "a great neurology team and a great group of doctors and they don't think it's the 'c word', so that's a good thing. They are still doing a lot of testing and we are not out of the woods yet. We are in a lot better position than we thought we were in in the beginning."

Van Zant has now taken to social media to thank fans for their support. On most Sundays he usually shares a message with fans via his Facebook page and this week he shared, "Happy Sunday! My gosh do I appreciate you all more than words could express. I know every week I ask for prayers for others but needing them for my own family is a feeling I'm new to. I thank everyone so much for your concerns and sweet words since the news of my daughter came out. I am also very grateful for the fans understanding in the cancelling of shows so I could be with her. The past week has been a whirlwind of emotions but reading all your hopeful messages and comments really helped lift my spirits. Keep praying for Taylor during this time of transition.

"Brad, who has been our bus driver, is still in need of serious prayer. He wrecked on his scooter in the beginning of the week and has been in the ICU since. He's a great young man, he has a family and a new baby so we need him to be healed up and doing better.

"I know so many of you are now dealing with damages, devastation and even losses after this storm. I know for those affected, things may not return precisely as they were, but they will begin to settle down. Let's all pray for those affected. #alwayslookup #hesthereforyou"

