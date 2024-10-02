The Cure Reveal Special Halloween Plans

The Cure have shared that they will be teaming up with the BBC this Halloween for a special broadcast to celebrate the November 1st release of their new studio album, "Songs Of A Lost World".

They shared the following social media, "To Mark The Release Of #Songsofalostworld we will head to the BBC Radio Theatre, London on Wednesday 30th October for a special BBC Radio 6 Music Session and BBC Radio 2 in concert to be broadcast on October 31st. Register for the free ticket ballot now at https://thecure.lnk.to/R2InConcertSo".

"Songs Of A Lost World" will be the acclaimed band's first new studio album in 16 years and has been previewed with the single "Along". Robert Smith said of the song, "It's the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus.

"I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of 'being alone', always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be... as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem 'Dregs' by the English poet Ernest Dowson... and that was the moment when I knew the song - and the album - were real."

