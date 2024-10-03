The Zac Schulze Gang Share 'Woman' Video

The Zac Schulze Gang have premiered a music video for their new single "Woman", which is set to be released tomorrow, October 4th. Noble PR sent over these details: Known for their old-school blend of 70s classic blues rock and modern alternative influences, the Kent-based blues rock trio explodes out of their cage with this unstoppable, relentless, and adrenaline-fuelled guitar-driven track.
"Woman" channels the raw ferocity of guitar legend Rory Gallagher and pub rock favourites Dr Feelgood, combining passionate, raucous guitar solos, catchy driven vocals, pounding drums, and a fiery but funky bass groove that encapsulates the band's youthful energy and savvy attitude.
Take no prisoners as "Woman" showcases The Zac Schulze Gang at their fastest and most dangerous, whilst delivering a blues guitar-rock anthem for the hungry masses.
Following a successful July 2024 American tour supporting Samantha Fish, and a short run of UK dates supporting Eddie 9V, the release of the Zac Schulze Gang's new single coincides with their special guest slot on Samantha's October 2024 European and UK 'Bulletproof' tour.
