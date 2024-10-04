Fans Can Take Part In Tom Petty Radio's Long After Dark Special

Tom Petty's camp has announced that SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio station will be doing a 'Long After Dark' Special with Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, Producer Ryan Ulyate, and Adria Petty.

According to Petty's official Facebook page" If you'll be in the L.A. area on Tuesday, October 8, see below for a chance for you and a guest to attend. Here's how: EMAIL [email protected] and INCLUDE "Long After Dark" in the subject line of the email. In the body of your email, please provide your full name, age, city, and phone number. All entry requests must be received no later than 4 PM PST on October 7th, 2024.

***No purchase necessary to enter or win. Must be a U.S resident at least 18 years of age. Incomplete requests are ineligible. Only winners will be notified via email or phone. Prize is for admission for you and a guest only. NO TRANSPORTATION INCLUDED WITH THE PRIZE. See rules here

