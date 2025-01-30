Tom Petty Estate Offering Limited Edition Print For LA Fire Relief

The Tom Petty Estate has announced new relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires including offering a special limited edition "Last Dance With Mary Jane" print poster signed by Blaze Brooks.
They shared "Our hearts are with L.A. and all those who have been affected by the recent wildfires. In the spirit of protecting the animals and wildlife that have been affected, the Tom Petty Estate is donating $12,500 to another wonderful organization, #HealthcareforHomelessAnimals, and is offering a limited edition print signed by artist Blaze Brooks with proceeds also benefiting Healthcare for Homeless Animals and their mission to fund vital veterinary care for at-risk animals at #AgouraAnimalCareCenter. [available here]
"We continue to ask that you please join the Tom Petty Estate in supporting one of the handful of vetted @GoFundMe profiles of people in the Los Angeles area we feel are in desperate need of help to begin rebuilding their lives. More information and links to donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tompetty
"The Tom Petty Estate has also donated $12,500 to @MusiCares, an organization that was dear to Tom and that is providing short-term disaster relief to music professionals impacted by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Please join us if you can. Additionally, 10% of all sales in the Tom Petty store through today will benefit MusiCares."
Dierks Bentley Borrowed Tom Petty's Guitar For 'American Girl' Video (2024 In Review)
Dierks Bentley Covered Tom Petty's 'American Girl' (2024 In Review)
Fans Can Take Part In Tom Petty Radio's Long After Dark Special
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more
Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century- Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'- more
T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Kicking Off U.S. Tour- Dolly Parton Musical to Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch- more
Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- Hozier Launching 2025 North American Tour- GloRilla Announces The GLORIOUS Tour- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Bryan Adams Reunites With Mutt Lange For 'Roll With The Punches'
Tom Petty Estate Offering Limited Edition Print For LA Fire Relief
Watch The Plot In You's 'Been Here Before' Video
The Wildhearts Share 'Troubadour Moon' Video
Win A Trip To See A Duran Duran Show In Rome For LA Fire Relief
The Who To Rock Italy This Summer
Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert
Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset