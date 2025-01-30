Tom Petty Estate Offering Limited Edition Print For LA Fire Relief

The Tom Petty Estate has announced new relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires including offering a special limited edition "Last Dance With Mary Jane" print poster signed by Blaze Brooks.

They shared "Our hearts are with L.A. and all those who have been affected by the recent wildfires. In the spirit of protecting the animals and wildlife that have been affected, the Tom Petty Estate is donating $12,500 to another wonderful organization, #HealthcareforHomelessAnimals, and is offering a limited edition print signed by artist Blaze Brooks with proceeds also benefiting Healthcare for Homeless Animals and their mission to fund vital veterinary care for at-risk animals at #AgouraAnimalCareCenter. [available here]

"We continue to ask that you please join the Tom Petty Estate in supporting one of the handful of vetted @GoFundMe profiles of people in the Los Angeles area we feel are in desperate need of help to begin rebuilding their lives. More information and links to donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tompetty

"The Tom Petty Estate has also donated $12,500 to @MusiCares, an organization that was dear to Tom and that is providing short-term disaster relief to music professionals impacted by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Please join us if you can. Additionally, 10% of all sales in the Tom Petty store through today will benefit MusiCares."

