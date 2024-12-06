Dierks Bentley Covered Tom Petty's 'American Girl' (2024 In Review)

Dierks Bentley released his take on the Tom Petty Classic "American Girl", which earned him a top 24 story of February 2024. Here is the original report in our look back in the Year In Rock: The free-spirited, bluegrass-tinged track comes from Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty to be released by Big Machine in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate. The album brings together the top Country and Americana artists to create a tribute to Petty's musical legacy.

Of the song, Bentley shares, "Petty's southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling. He might not have ever been considered as country, but you can't go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life's work of great American songs. The spirit of this woman, the idea of such relentless hope - and disappointment - ignites such a spark. Jon and I were driven to make that feeling of American roots stand tall."

Now considered as one of Petty's greatest hits (Billboard, Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone), Bentley's banjo-forward, spirited reimagination of "American Girl" is a festival of swirling fiddles, right hand organ figures and mandolin runs complimented by a pre-bridge breakdown that reinforces the stop/start nature of the moment.

Bentley and producer Jon Randall recruited A-list session players Chad Cromwell on drums, Craig Young on bass, Rob McNelley and Randall himself on electric guitars, as well as Jimmy Wallace on piano and B-3. They also drafted acclaimed musicians Noam Pikelny on banjo, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, and Chris Eldridge on acoustic guitar for the sweeping consideration of the desperation, dreams and betrayals plaguing a girl "raised on promises." The instrumentation teams with Bentley's vocals, equal part witness and mercy capturing the song's urgency and injecting Petty's signature pride and defiance even in the roughest places.

