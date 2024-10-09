America Postpone Florida Concerts Due To Hurricane Milton

Rock icons America have announced that they have rescheduled their planned Florida stops this week of their current Ride On Tour 2024 due to the impact of Hurricane Milton.

The band shared, "Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to what is expected to be major Hurricane Milton, the America shows originally scheduled for Oct 11 in St Pete and Oct 12 in Pompano Beach are postponed to December 6th in Pompano Beach and December 7th in St Pete."

The tour will resume on October 18th in Durham, NC at the Durham Performing Arts Center and the trek will now wrap up with the rescheduled St. Petersburg concert on December 7th.

As we recently reported, the acclaimed band just released a new package featuring their famed 1975 performance at the Hollywood Bowl where they were backed by symphony conducted by the legendary Beatles producer George Martin.

Originally released as a Record Store Day exclusive, the album has now been "widely released on CD, a new red vinyl variant, and digitally for the first time ever. This extraordinary performance has been preserved in never-before-heard tapes that were recently restored and remastered for this special release," according to the announcement.

