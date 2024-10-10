Rival Sons Make Triumphant Return Home

Rival Sons took to social media to celebrate their hometown show earlier this week, when their Two-Headed Beast coheadlining Tour with Clutch hit Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theater.

The tour touched down in L.A. on Tuesday (October 8th), unfortunately support act Black Stone Cherry were forced to pull out of the show due to "unforeseen circumstances" and were replaced by Dean Delray, but that didn't stop the band from rocking their hometown audience.

They shared on Facebook, ""It's always a beautiful opportunity to have all our nearest and dearest out to the home shows. Makes for an extra special experience. Last night's show at the Wiltern was certainly no exception. Energy was high, hearts were filled. and we shared something special.

"Only a couple shows left on the Two Headed Beast Tour. It's been an honor and a privilege playing alongside Clutch, Fu Manchu and Black Stone Cherry on this run. It was an added honor last night to add the great Dean Delray to that list! Thanks to all who made it out and made this one a really special tour!"

Rival Sons were born out of the Long Beach, Ca music scene, just a short drive from Los Angeles. Back during their pandemic lockdown two members of the group took the opportunity of the lockdown to reunite with their previous bands to record new albums.

Bassist Dave Beste reteamed with his former bandmates in the OC Music Awards band of the year winning group Wonderlove to record the album "All Of The Nightmares", which was released in early 2022.

Drummer Michael Miley reunited with the alt-rock trio Bird3 to record their 20-years-in-the-making follow-up to their acclaimed self-titled debut. The resulting album, "Heartbreaks and Heroes" was released in November of 2021. That effort was followed up with the double-length soundtrack album to the award-winning documentary series "All For Now" that tells the story of Bird3 frontman Bird.

Here is the synopsis, "because of a tragedy in his wife's family that moved him away from Los Angeles, a once established and successful musical artist, Bird, opens up about his life and his fight to be heard in order to help other struggling artists gain strength in their fight." Stream episode one here

