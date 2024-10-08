Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

Rival Sons have shared the sad news that Black Stone Cherry have dropped out of tonight's (October 8th) stop of their Two-Headed Beast Tour with Clutch at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and they have recruited comedian Dean Delray to open the show.
The band shared, "SHOW UPDATE Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Black Stone Cherry will no longer be able to join us at the LA show at the Wiltern. But we're excited to announce that our good friend, the one and only comedian @deandelray will be stepping in to kick off the night!
"Get ready for a set full of laughs and stories you won't want to miss! Dean hits the stage at 7:15pm sharp-so make sure you're there early to catch this special performance. See you at the Wiltern!"
