.

Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

10-08-2024
Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

Rival Sons have shared the sad news that Black Stone Cherry have dropped out of tonight's (October 8th) stop of their Two-Headed Beast Tour with Clutch at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and they have recruited comedian Dean Delray to open the show.

The band shared, "SHOW UPDATE Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Black Stone Cherry will no longer be able to join us at the LA show at the Wiltern. But we're excited to announce that our good friend, the one and only comedian @deandelray will be stepping in to kick off the night!

"Get ready for a set full of laughs and stories you won't want to miss! Dean hits the stage at 7:15pm sharp-so make sure you're there early to catch this special performance. See you at the Wiltern!"

Related Stories
Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour

Zakk Wylde Recruits Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Clutch For Berzerkus Festival

Rival Sons Deliver Second Album of 2023 'LIGHTBRINGER'

News > Rival Sons

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way- Coldplay North American Tour- Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV- Eagles- more

Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Take Over Show In Unexpected Way

Glass Animals Release Exclusive Short Film The Extremely Existentially Late Show

The Eagles Launch Presale For Newly Added Sphere Las Vegas Shows

Deicide Cancel This Week's Dates Due To Hurricane Milton

Stick To Your Guns Announce 'Keep Planting Flowers' Record Release Show

Gibson Launches Joe Bonamassa 'Amos' 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition

Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction