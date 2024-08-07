Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

(Kevin Wierzbicki) There's really good news for music fans who have booked a cabin on the 2025 ShipRocked cruise! Just added to the already impressive lineup are Jinjer, the Glorious Sons, DED and Rivals. That's on top of already announced talent including Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, the Struts, Nothing More, 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, P.O.D. and many others. All the fun will happen aboard the Carnival Cruise Line ship Magic as she sails from Miami to tropical paradise in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands and to Half Moon Cay, a private island in the Bahamas.

And here's more good news! The cruise actually sold out but select cabins for ShipRocked 2025 have just been released so latecomers now have a chance to get in on the incredible festival that'll take fans "cruising back to the '80s." These cabins are extremely limited so if you want to sail you should hurry with your booking.

Besides all the music, which will also include shows by Oxymorrons, Kid Kapichi, Austin Meade, Calva Louise, Silly Goose, Plush, Diamante, Devour the Day, Jigsaw Youth, Flat Black, Ghostkid, Nevertel, Spiritworld and Goodbye June, ShipRocked will also present comedians Big Jay Oakerson, Mike Finoia and Tim Butterly. There'll be meet-n-greets, a special "all stars" show by the Stowaways and shows by '80s party band Rubiks Groove and ShipRocked favorite the Andy Wood Trio. Among the amenities aboard the Carnival Magic are great restaurants and bars, pools and hot tubs, Waterworks waterpark, Sky Course ropes course, video arcade, Sports Court for hoops fans and Sport Square (with a bar!), mini golf, spa, fitness center, hair and nail salon, casino and an array of shops. Whew! Cruisers will certainly have plenty to do on board and of course there will be lots of shore excursion options in the Bahamas and the US Virgin Islands.

ShipRocked sails January 19-25, 2025 from Miami to the US Virgin Islands and the Bahamas. For more information and to book a cabin while they last go here.

