AC/DC have shared their classic 1986 video for "You Shook Me All Night Long", which was has been newly remastered in HD. The band revealed the HD upgraded clip this morning (October 15th) via social media.
Originally released on the band's blockbuster 1980 album, "Back In Black", the music video was issued in 1986 when it served as a single from the "Who Made Who" album, which was the soundtrack to the Stephen King thriller "Maximum Overdrive".
Besides being the movie soundtrack, the album also acted as a greatest hits collection for the band, featuring some of their biggest tracks in a addition to the title song, "Who Made Who", which was also released as a single. The album has sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. since release and earned 5x platinum status from the RIAA. Watch the video the band shared below:
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases
AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott
AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release
The Dead Daisies Mix AC/DC And The Ramones With 'I Wanna Be Your B*tch'
Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour- Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut- more
Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more
Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Video Gets HD Upgrade
Alice Cooper Pays Tribute To Jack Ponti
Moonspell To Stream their First Symphonic Concert
Devin Townsend Shares 'Gratitude' With New Video
Tom Waits' 'The Heart Of Saturday Night' Getting Special 50th Anniversary Edition
The Who Royal Mail Stamp Series Coming For 60th Anniversary
Queen Share 1974 Performance Of 'Modern Times Rock N Roll'
Singled Out: InTheosis' Purge(d)