AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Video Gets HD Upgrade

AC/DC have shared their classic 1986 video for "You Shook Me All Night Long", which was has been newly remastered in HD. The band revealed the HD upgraded clip this morning (October 15th) via social media.

Originally released on the band's blockbuster 1980 album, "Back In Black", the music video was issued in 1986 when it served as a single from the "Who Made Who" album, which was the soundtrack to the Stephen King thriller "Maximum Overdrive".

Besides being the movie soundtrack, the album also acted as a greatest hits collection for the band, featuring some of their biggest tracks in a addition to the title song, "Who Made Who", which was also released as a single. The album has sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. since release and earned 5x platinum status from the RIAA. Watch the video the band shared below:

