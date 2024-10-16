Atreyu Offshoot Dead Icarus Deliver '1 Million Days' Video

Dead Icarus have premiered a music video for their new single "1 Million Days", which is the latest taste of the group's forthcoming debut album, "Zealot" that is set to be released on Halloween (October 31st) via MNRK HEAVY.
Atom Splitter sent over the following details: the new band features former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, as well as Gabe Mangold of Enterprise Earth and Brandon Zackey. Produced and co-written by Mangold, ZEALOT is a precise and pummeling execution of airtight technical riffs, miles of solos, blast beat assault and battery, and screamed, growled, and sung vocals.
The "1 Million Days" video is inspired by classic '80s horror films, so it arrives JUST in time for the creepy season. "'1 Million Days' is as close as Dead Icarus gets to a power ballad on ZEALOT," explains Varkatzas. "When I first started writing the lyrics, I thought it was about failing someone else and seeking their forgiveness. As I finished the lyrics, it became more first person and about letting one's self down and forgiving one's self for mistakes made. Sometimes, the weight we bear is placed upon our own shoulders by ourselves and only we can remove it."
He finishes, "The video is sort of a tongue-in-cheek homage to late '80s horror, filmed inside a haunted house that is housed inside a haunted building from the 1800s."
Mangold furthers, "Musically, '1 Million Days came from the intention of creating an epic, powerful, catchy, and emotional metalcore 'power ballad,' as Alex stated. I'm a sucker for all guitar things from the '80s, so naturally a catchy, singable, harmonized lead in the chorus was the first thing written and it set the tone for the rest of the composition. Don't let the word 'ballad' fool you, though. This song has some unexpected twists and turns as well that aren't a part of your conventional emotional rock song."
