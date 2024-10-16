David Gilmour Gets Animated For 'Dark And Velvet Nights' Video

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Has Shared An Animated Music Video For His Latest Single "Dark And Velvet Nights", A Track From His Recently Released New Studio Album, "Luck And Strange".
His official Facebook page said of the new visual, "Watch The Full Animated Video For David's Latest Single, Dark And Velvet Nights - Some Of Which Is Seen On The Big Screens during the Luck and Strange shows"
The new album arrived early last month and marked Gilmour's first new studio album in nine years. It was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.
