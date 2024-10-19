.

Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts

10-19-2024
Metallica revealed this week that their charity, the All Within Our Hands Foundation, is donating $100,000 to charities that are helping in the recovery efforts for Hurricane Milton.

The band shared: "In the wake of Hurricane Milton, our All Within My Hands Foundation is donating $50,000 EACH to the amazing folks at Feeding America and Information Technology Disaster Resource Center to support their recovery efforts.

"Just days after Hurricane Helene ravaged Western Florida, Milton brought further damage to the region with 100+ MPH winds, three feet of rain, tornadoes, and storm surges up to six feet. It is a devastating catastrophe, with 23 lives lost and more unaccounted for. More than 400,000 people are still without power as flood waters, downed power lines, and large debris have impeded ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

"To learn more about Feeding America, Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, and how you can support the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts throughout the United States, visit metallica.lnk.to/AWMH-Milton.

