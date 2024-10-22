Judas Priest Cancel Tonight's Concert In Texas

Judas Priest have shared the bad news that they have been forced to cancel tonight's stop of the Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton at the Smart Financial Center in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, TX.

The legendary metal band shared the following message from the venue, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Judas Priest show on October 22at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land has been canceled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

"If you purchased from a third-party reseller (Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek,

VividSeats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase." The details about the "circumstances" was not revealed by the venue.

The band is next scheduled to play the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on Thursday (October 24th), followed by The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX this Saturday (October 26th).

