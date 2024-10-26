Lynyrd Skynyrd To Rock Florida For Hurricane Relief

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will be playing a special hurricane relief benefit show next month in Palmetto, FL and they will be supported at the event by special guest Marcus King.
Visit Bradenton Gulf Islands shared the following details: Get ready for Florida legends Lynyrd Skynyrd in Palmetto, FL coming to the Bradenton Area Convention Center on Friday, November 15th! Tickets are available through The Center of Anna Maria Island starting Monday at 12:00 P.M.!
This one-night-only Rock 'N' Support Benefit Concert features special guest Marcus King, with all proceeds helping Bradenton Area hospitality workers impacted by recent hurricanes.
Marcus King 8:00 PM
Lynyrd Skynyrd 9:30 PM
Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd. Palmetto
Support a great cause and enjoy an unforgettable night of music. Get your tickets Monday at centerami.org/concerts!
