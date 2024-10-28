Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour

Godsmack have just revealed that they will be spreading their "Voodoo" across Europe next spring when they launch their 2025 World Tour that will feature support from P.O.D. and Drowning Pool.

The 14-date trek is scheduled to kick off on March 22nd in Sofia, Bulgaria and will be running through April 12th where it is set to wrap up in Oberhausen, Germany. (venues were not announced at press time - see the tour poster for dates and cities ).

They shared via social media this morning (October 28th), "General On Sales* start this Thursday, October 30 and Friday, November 1 at 10AM / 11AM (local) at Godsmack.com! *On sale dates & times vary per show 'We can't wait to see our friends and fans in Europe and the UK!'"

