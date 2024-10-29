Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'

Schiffer Publishing have announced that they will be releasing Martin Popoff's "Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible" on April 28, 2025. CWPR sent over the following details: Embark on a thrilling journey through the superlative recorded canon of one of the world's most legendary heavy metal bands.

Music journalist Martin Popoff provides an intimate and scholarly look into the life and times of Iron Maiden. From their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band's story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to remaining prolific and vital in the present day.

Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Readers will discover the stories behind all their albums-such as Killers, The Number of the Beast, and Powerslave, through to their most recent, Senjutsu (and all solo releases)-as well as the inspiring creative and commercial resurgence that the band experienced beginning with the return of Bruce Dickinson to the fold in 1999.

Anchored by the author's 1995-2024 interviews with all band members, this book is framed most pertinently as an analysis of each Iron Maiden album, one per chapter, every song discussed musically and at the literary end, along with the album covers and the finer points of the recording process.

All told, Hallowed By Their Name is the most voluminous and career-spanning reference-level book on Iron Maiden ever written. And with an explosion of photographic images as well, it's sure to have fans scurrying back to the sacred texts-Iron Maiden's beloved records-for additional and enriching reconsiderations of the many essential metal songs this band has given us over the years.

It's a must-read for any music enthusiast, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Iron Maiden, and a celebration of the band's enduring six-decade legacy in the realm of heavy metal.

In addition, a limited edition print slip-cased Beast Edition will be released for $250 with only 666 copies exclusively available through SchifferBooks.comand select retailers. Special features include:

A limited print run of 666 copies worldwide (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

Each edition is individually numbered on an etched metal plate (NUMBERS WILL

BE SHIPPED AT RANDOM AND CAN NOT BE CUSTOM ORDERED OR SELECTED)

Slip case packaging

Black, edge-printed pages and bifurcated ribbon marker

Bound in stamped leather with ribbed spine and metal corners

