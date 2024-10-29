Queen Share Restored 'Keep Yourself Alive' Video

(hennemusic) To celebrate the arrival of the "Queen I" box set, the band has released a re-edited and restored video for its debut single, 1973's "Keep Yourself Alive." "Now complete with the stunning new 2024 mix of the song, this video has been created by returning to the original rushes and producing an entirely new edit," says the group. "The footage has then been painstakingly restored so it can be shared with fans in all its glory!"
Written by guitarist Brian May, "Keep Yourself Alive" was originally issued just a week before the band's full debut album was released in its native UK, and surface in North America three months later.
The 2024 6CD + 1 LP box set of "Queen 1" contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad the Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order, while a 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.
Queen recorded the album with producer Roy Thomas Baker at Trident Studios; learn more and stream the 2024 video mix of "Keep Yourself Alive" here
