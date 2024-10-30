Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) took to social media on Wednesday (October 30th) to update fans on his status as he continues to recover from being shot multiple times near his home in Las Vegas, NV earlier this month.

Lee wrote, "Hi, been two weeks so I feel I should post something. I'm on the mend, no complications so far. Can't put any weight on my foot for another month, so I have a knee scooter for around the house. More fun than the walker. No updates from the detectives on the case.

"I will address the time of day I was walking my pup at, to fill some space in this post. I'm a night owl, always have been. My wife works graveyard in a casino. 2-3 in the morning is the middle of the day for us! And during the summer, with temps 115-120° during the day, walking Coco in the early morning can still be over 100°.

"So we walk when it's coolest, and have for the last two years without mishap, until recently. Nothing nefarious. Ok, now what you've been waiting for, another Coco pic!"

Related Stories

Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot

Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting

Jake E. Lee 'Doing Well' After He Was Shot Multiple Times

News > Jake E. Lee