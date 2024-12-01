Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times

Following his Thanksgiving message, Jake. E. Lee once again took to social media on Saturday (November 30th), to share more details about being shot multiple times while walking his dog Coco in his Las Vegas neighborhood in the early morning of October 15th.

Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red dragon Cartel) has now shared these details: "Feels like I need to clarify the events leading to the shooting. Coco and I were walking home from our walk. Spotted two, gentlemen, dressed in black, hoodies pulled down low, face masks covering their mouths, in a driveway checking out a motorcycle.

"They saw us coming up on them and exited the driveway and quickly walked down the street. The same direction we were headed. They kept checking over their shoulders at us. Coco did not like them and was pulling hard on the leash towards them but I pulled back and kept it at a steady pace.

"They stopped to face us. I stopped about six feet shy of them, holding Coco tight to me. One of them said 'You need to quit following us and turn around and F*** off.' I replied 'We're not following you, we're going home. You don't belong here, you're the ones that should F••• off'.

"They kept nervously looking at Coco, obviously more intimidated by an 80 lb. pitbull than an old guy in a bright Hawaiian shirt! And I love how Coco handles strangers. He's not aggressive but he's not friendly. He just stands at attention and stares at them.

"Anyway, after some macho back and forth (I could just tell they were teenagers trying to act tough and getting upset that I wasn't the least bit intimidated), I suggested Coco and I continue on home, they turn around and leave the way they came and we call it a night. I never saw a gun. So we started walking, which brings us to my previous text, Part 1, guess we can call this the prologue."

