Jake E. Lee Shares Details Of Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message

Famed guitarist Jake E. Lee shared a Thanksgiving message with fans where he recalled the details of being shot multiple times recently while walking his dog in his Las Vegas neighborhood.

Lee, best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands and more recently Red Dragon Cartel, was hospitalized in a Las Vegas area hospital ICU after being shot early in the morning of October 15th.

He has shared a few updates since the shooting and for Thanksgiving he took to social media to share more details about what happened. He wrote, "Hope everyone's enjoying their Thanksgiving. I've been debating on publicly talking about getting shot and have decided that it would probably be good for me. Somewhat therapeutic, and by documenting it I can more easily put it behind me. And you might find parts of it interesting! At first it seemed too daunting but then I realized I can do it in parts. Like this:

"We were about 50ft apart when I heard the shots. I quickly realized he wasn't aiming at me. He was aiming at my dog! I threw my end of the leash at Coco and yelled to go home. He did. He's a good boy.

"The first shot to hit me was in my left forearm. Entered about an inch below the elbow on the underside. Exited topside. It felt like a burn. Not particularly painful, just like a quick burning sensation. I thought it must have been a graze.

"Fortunately it missed any bones, and my elbow joint, and has healed remarkably quickly. The scars aren't much bigger or darker than some of my age spots and I'd probably have to point them out for you to notice. All the fingers still move well. Initially lost the feeling on the back of my hand but it has been slowly coming back.

"In the spirit of giving thanks, I am most thankful my dog wasn't hurt, and also the damage to my fretting arm was minimal. Unlike the other wounds, which I'll get to in Part 2. Don't really have pics of my arm so you get another Coco pic!"

