Tesla Announce 'All About Love' EP

Tesla will be releasing their All About Love EP, featuring a special edition single on a limited collector's 12" vinyl, on November 29, 2024. OMG sent over the following details: What you will hold in your hands is a one of a kind collectors edition 12" Vinyl EP that showcases Tesla's new song "All About Love" in the three formats that Tesla the band is famously known for: Electric, Acoustic, and Live performances. Multiple versions of this new song are presented here on this EP.
Music lovers will state that a great "song" will sound great played in any of these formats, so Tesla's Brian Wheat and Frank Hannon have teamed up to produce this 12" Vinyl EP of their new single "All About Love" showcasing these different versions of the song.
Captured by Brian Wheat in his upstate NY recording studio, there is an electric version that shows how the band performs the song in full force, as well as two stripped down acoustic versions that showcase the dynamics of his mixes. Thus, Jeff Keith's heartfelt lyrics about sharing love can be felt and to honor Tesla's tradition of adding an acoustic instrumental to their love ballads, Frank Hannon recorded here a new classically influenced acoustic guitar solo piece titled "From The Heart" that is a nod to their 1987 hit "Love Song".
Furthermore, to present the "live in concert" element of Tesla, a rendition of "All About Love" segues into James Gang's classic song "Walk Away", both were recorded live at a Las Vegas concert earlier this year. They are included here as bonus tracks!
Throughout their nearly 40 year career, TESLA the band has performed diligently showing their prowess in these diverse environments. Both their electric and acoustic formats are received with love and acceptance by their loyal fanbase and TESLA the band is still selling out concerts to this day.
