Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album

Original Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate shared that he is working on "Operation: Mindcrime III", which he says will be the final album in the concept series that began with the first album in 1988 and was followed by the second chapter in 2006.

Tate appeared on Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern, and shared of the new installment, "I would say it has more of an early Queensryche feel; super heavy, and some of 'em (the songs) are incredibly technical. They're like algebra; you need a calculator when you're listening to the song (laughs). Of course, some of them are very emotional.

"It's the last chapter in the Mindcrime series. It's following the exploits of Dr. X and Nikki and Sister Mary, and picks up at a particular point in their story and kind of does the microscope of what is happening at that particular time with them. I am just in love with it. I am so happy with everything so far, and I can't wait for people to hear it."

Tate recently announced that he will be launching the Operation: Mindcrime -The Final Chapter tour of the U.S. next spring, with a second leg taking place in the fall.

3/18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

3/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

3/21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

3/22 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita

3/23 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

3/25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3/26 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith

3/27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Halt

3/28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

3/30 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

4/1 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

4/2 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

4/3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater

4/4 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

4/6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

4/8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

4/9 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

4/10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

4/11 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

4/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

4/13 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

4/15 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

4/16 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive

4/17 - Plainfield, IN - Hendrick's Live

4/18 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

4/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

4/21 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4/23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

4/25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

Second leg

9/25 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

9/26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

9/27 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

9/28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/1 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

10/2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10/3 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

10/5 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

10/8 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

10/9 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

10/10 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

10/11 - Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall

10/12 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Theatre

10/16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

10/17 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts

10/18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre

Related Stories

Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour

Geoff Tate Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche 2021 In Review

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche

News > Geoff Tate