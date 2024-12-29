Geoff Tate Reveals Inspiration For Queensryche's Name

Original Queenryche frontman Geoff Tate reveals in a new interview how the band came up with their name after management told them that they could no longer go by the name they were using.

Tate told the SDR show, "That's kind of a funny song. Management told us we could no longer call ourselves "The Mob" (their former name) because someone owned it, and we'd have to change it.

"Chris (DeGarmo) comes to rehearsal, and it was his idea. He says look, you know the song we have, Queen of the Reich? We take Queen we add an s and Reich: Queensryche. What do you think and we all said fine that'll do."

The vocalist also said of starting to write original music when he was just nine years old, "I couldn't get away from it. I was playing original material at that age, and my mom was saying: No! You need to play what's written!"

Check out the expansive interview below:

