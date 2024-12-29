Original Queenryche frontman Geoff Tate reveals in a new interview how the band came up with their name after management told them that they could no longer go by the name they were using.
Tate told the SDR show, "That's kind of a funny song. Management told us we could no longer call ourselves "The Mob" (their former name) because someone owned it, and we'd have to change it.
"Chris (DeGarmo) comes to rehearsal, and it was his idea. He says look, you know the song we have, Queen of the Reich? We take Queen we add an s and Reich: Queensryche. What do you think and we all said fine that'll do."
The vocalist also said of starting to write original music when he was just nine years old, "I couldn't get away from it. I was playing original material at that age, and my mom was saying: No! You need to play what's written!"
Check out the expansive interview below:
Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album
Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour
Geoff Tate Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche 2021 In Review
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Jack Russell Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed- Geoff Tate Reveals Inspiration For Queensryche's Name- more
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming- David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover- more
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Jack Russell Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed
Geoff Tate Reveals Inspiration For Queensryche's Name
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Ink Deal Ahead Of Debut Single
Norman's Rare Guitars Documentary' Premieres On Netflix This New Year's Eve
Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam (2024 In Review)
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring (2024 In Review)
Dave Grohl Revealed He Had New Daughter, But Not With His Wife (2024 In Review)
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Revealed Cancer Battle (2024 In Review)