.

Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

11-03-2024
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett gave fans a special treat during a Halloween appearance on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, when revealed that the band has agreed to play at least 40 shows when they hit the road in 2026 for their 40th anniversary.

When asked about the tour plans, Rockett responded, "It's not figured out. We have agreed to do a minimum of 40 dates and maybe more. So, whatever it works out to be, but it's for sure gonna be that many, at least.

"And I don't know; if there's somebody that we can package with that makes sense, great. If there isn't, then we'll headline. Whatever makes sense. It's like Bre said, if you can't do it right, do it anyway. But we'll be doing it right (laughs)."

2026 will mark the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Look What The Cat Dragged In".

Related Stories
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return For 40th Anniversary

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary

Makenzie Phipps Premieres 'Pick Your Poison' Video

News > Poison

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more

Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock – Harder'- Chase Atlantic Stream New Album 'Lost In Heaven'- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Making Austin City Limits Debut This Weekend- Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'- Megan Moroney Surprises Fans- more

Reviews

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Latest News

Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs

Geoff Tate Shares Details About 'Operation: Mindcrime III' Album

Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour

Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives

Sleater-Kinney Expand 'Little Rope' With Deluxe Edition

Watch Steve Hill's 'Hanging On A String' Video

Inhaler Preview New Album With 'Your House' Video