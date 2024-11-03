Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett gave fans a special treat during a Halloween appearance on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, when revealed that the band has agreed to play at least 40 shows when they hit the road in 2026 for their 40th anniversary.

When asked about the tour plans, Rockett responded, "It's not figured out. We have agreed to do a minimum of 40 dates and maybe more. So, whatever it works out to be, but it's for sure gonna be that many, at least.

"And I don't know; if there's somebody that we can package with that makes sense, great. If there isn't, then we'll headline. Whatever makes sense. It's like Bre said, if you can't do it right, do it anyway. But we'll be doing it right (laughs)."

2026 will mark the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Look What The Cat Dragged In".

