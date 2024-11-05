Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Reveals Biggest Fear With Cancer Fight

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson appears on a new episode of the Rich Roll Podcast and during the chat he revealed that his biggest fear when he was battling throat cancer was not if he was to ever sing again, but if he would survive.

He shared, "One of the reasons I think the band has survived, is because we have grown into each other over the years, as people, but at the same time, the music is always sacrosanct. When I had throat cancer, the last thing on my mind was 'would I ever sing again?' The first thing on my mind is, 'am I gonna get through this and be alive?' And the last thing on my mind was, 'would I ever sing again?'

"And I thought, 'Well, we'll get to that stage when I'm done and we start trying to sing.' And I was quite prepared to accept that I might not be able to sing with Iron Maiden again. I might be able to sing, I might be able to vocalize, I might be able to sing in a different way, but if I couldn't sing the way I have to sing with Iron Maiden, I'll help them find a great replacement. Because the music is sacrosanct."

