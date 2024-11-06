The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour

The Ghost Inside shared the bad news with fans that they have decided to pull the plug on their upcoming U.S. fall tour that was to feature support from Gideon, Orthodox, and Of Virtue.

They were set to launch the trek following their current European tour but have now cancelled the plans due to the toll of being on the road has taken on their "physical health, mental health, and home lives".

Here is what they had to say, "Hey gang, we are heading into the last couple of shows of this Euro run, and it has been absolutely amazing! We're so thankful to be able to travel the world and share this music with you.

"But. The last 8 weeks of international touring have taken a much bigger toll on us than we anticipated. Our physical health, mental health, and home lives are telling us that rolling right into another month on the road is more than we can handle right now and we are very sorry to say we're not going to move forward with the USA tour that is coming up. We hope you understand that making a decision like this stinks and leaves a lot of people disappointed, but for the long term well being of us as individuals and a band this is the right thing to do. Refunds for the affected shows are available at point of purchase.

"Shout out to Gideon and Of Virtue who committed to this with us months ago and to Orthodox who hopped into the mix just weeks ago. Please support these bands merch stores and anything they might try to do in this timeframe.

"We will still be seeing you at Christmas Burns Red to close out this year in epic fashion. Thanks for being patient with us, we love you and we'll see you soon. <3 TGI"

