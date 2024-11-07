Poison To Tour 'For Sure' In 2026 Says Rockett

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett assured fans that the group will be reuniting "for sure" in 2026 to launch a brand new tour that will be celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In".

Rockett made the comments during an interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. The show shared a partial transcript of the chat where Rikki and host Eddie Trunk discuss the possible tour. See that below:

Eddie Trunk: "When I announced on socials about a week ago when I knew you were gonna come on today, Brett sent me a text, Brett Michaels a day or two ago, and he said, 'Hey, I hear you're gonna have Rikki Rocket on. Send him my love and tell him Poison 2026.' What are your thoughts on that? Are you hopeful of that?"

Rikki Rockett: "Oh yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely. '26 is for sure gonna happen and like, I mean, unless some unforeseen thing happens, but all band members have stuck their hand in and said, 'Yeah, we're definitely doing it without a doubt.'"

Related Stories

Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return For 40th Anniversary

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary

News > Poison