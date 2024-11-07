.

Poison To Tour 'For Sure' In 2026 Says Rockett

11-07-2024
Poison To Tour 'For Sure' In 2026 Says Rockett

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett assured fans that the group will be reuniting "for sure" in 2026 to launch a brand new tour that will be celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In".

Rockett made the comments during an interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. The show shared a partial transcript of the chat where Rikki and host Eddie Trunk discuss the possible tour. See that below:

Eddie Trunk: "When I announced on socials about a week ago when I knew you were gonna come on today, Brett sent me a text, Brett Michaels a day or two ago, and he said, 'Hey, I hear you're gonna have Rikki Rocket on. Send him my love and tell him Poison 2026.' What are your thoughts on that? Are you hopeful of that?"

Rikki Rockett: "Oh yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely. '26 is for sure gonna happen and like, I mean, unless some unforeseen thing happens, but all band members have stuck their hand in and said, 'Yeah, we're definitely doing it without a doubt.'"

Related Stories
Poison To Tour 'For Sure' In 2026 Says Rockett

Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary

Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return For 40th Anniversary

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary

News > Poison

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song- Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer- Poison To Tour 'For Sure'- Tom Petty Weekend- more

The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour- Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song

Slash Shares Video From Gammy Museum 'Orgy Of The Damned' Event

Gab De La Vega Shares 'Immortal' Video And Announces Acoustic Tour

Tom Petty Weekend Is Upon Us

Creed's Mark Tremonti Teaming With Sinatra's Orchestra For Special Shows

Supergroup This Wild Darkness Score Hit With Debut Album

Dunes Recruit Desert Queen Frontman Ryan Garney For 'Voodoo'

Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video