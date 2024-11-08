Tom Petty Weekend Is Upon Us

The Tom Petty Weekend will be hitting the late music legend's hometown of Gainesville, Florida this weekend (November 8th and 9th) to celebrate the music and legacy of the rock icon.
The event will feature The Speaker Wars (Ft. Stan Lynch), Jake Thistle, Shine & The Shakers, Harber Wynn, Maggie Clifford, Thomas Allain, Madwoman, Matthew Fowler, Kristopher James, Hannah Harber, The Late Night Losers, The Lowly Worm, Thomas Wynn, Gator Allstars, Shuri Pass, The Couch Messiahs, Rod Guynn, Keith Eveland, Tran Whitley, Ashra Kunwar, Mike Boulware, Danny Roberts, and The Shambles.
The event was originally scheduled as three days of live music and storytelling at Heartwood Soundstage in October but was rescheduled to this weekend and Tom Petty's official Facebook shared that "Tickets purchased for the original dates in October will be honored for this weekend". Find tickets and more details here.
Fans Can Take Part In Tom Petty Radio's Long After Dark Special
Atreyu Give Tom Petty's 'Mary Jane's Last Dance' A Heavy Makeover
Fans Get First Taste Of Tom Petty's Expanded 'Long After Dark' Album
AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials
Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song- Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer- Poison To Tour 'For Sure'- Tom Petty Weekend- more
The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour- Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song
Slash Shares Video From Gammy Museum 'Orgy Of The Damned' Event
Gab De La Vega Shares 'Immortal' Video And Announces Acoustic Tour
Creed's Mark Tremonti Teaming With Sinatra's Orchestra For Special Shows
Supergroup This Wild Darkness Score Hit With Debut Album
Dunes Recruit Desert Queen Frontman Ryan Garney For 'Voodoo'
Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video