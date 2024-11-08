Tom Petty Weekend Is Upon Us

The Tom Petty Weekend will be hitting the late music legend's hometown of Gainesville, Florida this weekend (November 8th and 9th) to celebrate the music and legacy of the rock icon.

The event will feature The Speaker Wars (Ft. Stan Lynch), Jake Thistle, Shine & The Shakers, Harber Wynn, Maggie Clifford, Thomas Allain, Madwoman, Matthew Fowler, Kristopher James, Hannah Harber, The Late Night Losers, The Lowly Worm, Thomas Wynn, Gator Allstars, Shuri Pass, The Couch Messiahs, Rod Guynn, Keith Eveland, Tran Whitley, Ashra Kunwar, Mike Boulware, Danny Roberts, and The Shambles.

The event was originally scheduled as three days of live music and storytelling at Heartwood Soundstage in October but was rescheduled to this weekend and Tom Petty's official Facebook shared that "Tickets purchased for the original dates in October will be honored for this weekend". Find tickets and more details here.

