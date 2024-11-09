.

Make Them Suffer Share 'Small Town Syndrome' Visualizer

11-09-2024
Make Them Suffer Share 'Small Town Syndrome' Visualizer

Make Them Suffer have released a visualizer video for their new song "Small Town Syndrome", which is the closing track to their brand new self-titled album that arrived last week.

"I really like the lyrics," shares vocalist Sean Harmanis of the track. "It's describing someone trying to flee their hometown. They live in a small town and everyone's always watching you and talking about each other, so there's this paranoia and this sort of fear surrounding all of that."

"That song's pretty much about Perth. I like that lyrical content, and on the flip side, it's just very fun to sing." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Make Them Suffer Share 'Small Town Syndrome' Visualizer

Make Them Suffer Announce New Album With 'Oscillator' Video

Make Them Suffer Unleash 'Epitaph' Video

Make Them Suffer Premiere 'Ghost Of Me' Video

News > Make Them Suffer

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alien Ant Farm Singer Punched In The Face By CKY Frontman- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony- more

Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Serves Up 'Whiskey Drink' Video- Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Latest News

Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Welcome To Rockville

Alien Ant Farm Singer Punched In The Face By CKY Frontman

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert

Doves Plot Intimate Live Dates

The Plot In You Share 'Spare Me' Video As New EP Arrives

Make Them Suffer Share 'Small Town Syndrome' Visualizer

Saint Blonde Take On Casual Dating With New Song 'Prowl'