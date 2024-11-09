Make Them Suffer Share 'Small Town Syndrome' Visualizer

Make Them Suffer have released a visualizer video for their new song "Small Town Syndrome", which is the closing track to their brand new self-titled album that arrived last week.

"I really like the lyrics," shares vocalist Sean Harmanis of the track. "It's describing someone trying to flee their hometown. They live in a small town and everyone's always watching you and talking about each other, so there's this paranoia and this sort of fear surrounding all of that."

"That song's pretty much about Perth. I like that lyrical content, and on the flip side, it's just very fun to sing." Watch the video below:

