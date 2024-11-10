Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo Shared By Mitch Malloy

Mitch Malloy has shared a demo of a song called "It's The Right Time" that he composed with Eddie Van Halen, that the vocalist has now shared as "a gift to fans" as he revealed his short tenure working with the band.
Malloy says in the video description and in comments on YouTube that following the departure of Sammy Hagar from the band, he was the legendary's band's new lead singer in 1996. They ultimately hired Extreme frontman Gary Cherone to lead the ill-fated Van Halen III lineup.
YouTube caption explains the track, "Van Halen's third singer was actually Mitch Malloy in 1996. Mitch asked the band to not disclose this. It was later discovered and incorrectly documented and after more than a decade of silence forced Mitch into correcting the record. This song was written by Mitch Malloy and Eddie Van Halen. It's Mitch Malloy in Van Halen. It's not an official release and it's not for sale. It's a gift, from Mitch."
In the comments section Malloy expands, "I should be able to benefit from the art I worked my entire life to perfect. What person doesn't get promoted for their accomplishments? In America that's how it's supposed to work. Instead of being celebrated as Van Halen's first choice to replace Sam I'm left with sticking up for myself. It's not right and it's not fair to me. And I'm kinda pissed. Anyone else would not have had handled this as well as I have. Ed told me that last time I saw him. I just wish in the end he'd told the press the truth. So I don't have to. I wish no one knew to be honest. But since they do they should be able to hear the result. You're welcome."
He added in another post, "Well the music for III he presented me was ahh.. Not inspiring enough for me to even make songs out of. But we had wicked chemistry as you can hear. So we would have grown into a bad as writing team for sure. I'm extremely melodic as you can hear as this is his music but all my melody and lyric so really 75% my song. I would have encouraged some of his heavy side but you never know. Of course the riffs and chords came from him. He was a master of that. I would have tried to take a nod from Dave as well as I LOVE the first few records. Obviously I was never gonna sound like Dave though but thats ok too. It would have been great I'm sure of it.. Of course not everyone would have thought so. But we would have."
Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour
Eddie Van Halen and Prince Guitars Lead New Auction
Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more
Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo Shared By Mitch Malloy
State Champs Stream 'Save Face Story' Video
Pink Floyd Icon David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz Speculation
Spiritbox Score Second Grammy Nomination
Paul Stanley On Life After KISS
The Tragically Hip Release 'Up To Here' Digital Boxset
Rush Legend Neil Peart's Final Book Coming November 15th