Queen Remaster Video For 1973 Classic 'Liar'

Bruce Henne | 11-24-2024
(hennemusic) Queen is streaming a newly-remastered official video for their 1973 classic "Liar." Directed by Bruce Gowers, the clip has been upgraded from the original 1-inch / 2-inch videotape sources by James Wong, with the mix produced by Justin Shirley-Smith, Joshua J Macrae and Kris Fredriksson, as overseen by Executive Producers Brian May and Roger Taylor.

The remastered 2024 edit is taken from Queen's groundbreaking self-titled debut album, which has been remixed, remastered and expanded in a recently-released Collector's Edition box set.

The 2024 6CD + 1 LP box set of "Queen 1" contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad the Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order, while a 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.

Queen recorded the album with producer Roy Thomas Baker at Trident Studios; get more details and stream the remastered "Liar" video here

