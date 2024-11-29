Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg

Sting helps Snoop Dogg revisit the classic hit from The Police "Message In A Bottle" on the iconic rap star's new single "Another Part Of Me", which features reimagined elements of the 1979 hit.

The new track features "Message in a Bottle" inspired melody, bass and guitar lines as well as a guest vocal appearance from the former frontman and bassist for The Police himself, Sting.

"Another Part Of Me" is just one of the collaborations on Snoop's forthcoming album "Missionary", which reunited him with producer Dr. Dre, and will be hitting stores on December 13th.

The record will also include a take on Tom Petty's classic "Last Dance with Mary Jane" that will not only feature vocals from Petty, but also Jellyroll.

