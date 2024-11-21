Snoop Dogg To Headline Season Finale Of Amazon Music Live

() Amazon Music announced 16x GRAMMY-nominated music legend, actor, author and entertainment titan, Snoop Dogg will headline the season finale of Amazon Music Live (AML) after Black Friday Football on November 29. Sponsored by the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks, the series brings together football and music fans for can't-miss performances from today's most exciting artists, playing their latest and greatest hits after the biggest games of the week.

Airing on Prime Video and Twitch at 7 p.m. EST, the West Coast icon will bring his expansive catalog to the Amazon Music Live stage, performing chart-topping hits and beloved deep cuts. Fans can expect to hear fan-favorite tracks from one of the world's most celebrated artists, as well as a sneak peek at new songs off Snoop Dogg's upcoming album Missionary, out next month.

To celebrate his upcoming performance, fans can listen to REDISCOVER Snoop Dogg on Amazon Music. The playlist features the Hip-Hop icon's genre-defining hits and influential gems. Amazon Music customers can listen to the playlist here.

Season Three kicked off earlier this fall with a one-of-a-kind performance from country music superstar Jelly Roll, who put on an epic performance that included songs like "Winning Streak," "Get By," and "Liar" off his new album, Beautifully Broken. Jelly Roll's set also included a series of genre-spanning surprise guests, including Keith Urban, Skylar Grey, and Machine Gun Kelly. Big Sean followed celebrating his new album Better Me Than You with a tribute to Homecoming celebrations at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Accompanied by the band and choir from renowned HBCU North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Big Sean ripped through a set of his biggest hits.

The cross genre multihyphenate, Halsey took the stage for a special Halloween episode, captivating the audience with tracks from her recently released fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator. She delivered powerful performances of "Panic Attack" "Lonely is the Muse," and more. Last Thursday, J Balvin lit up the night with a medley of his greatest hits, including "Mi Gente," "X," and "Ginza." And last week, Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Gunna took the stage fresh off the road from Wun of Dem Nights, a series of exclusive, one-off shows in various cities. The rap superstar performed new material from his critically-acclaimed 2024 album One Of Wun, alongside fan favorites and deep cuts.

Tonight, on November 21, AML will welcome Global K-Pop superstars TWICE to its iconic stage. As the first K-Pop group ever to perform on AML, TWICE has had a massive year, recently completing their 50+ show "Ready To Be" tour, which spanned Asia, South America, Oceania, Europe, and North America. The group recently announced the upcoming release of their highly anticipated 14th mini-album, STRATEGY, out December 6th through JYP Entertainment/Imperial/Republic Records.

Since its launch in 2022, AML has emerged as the preeminent location for artists to debut music live to millions of fans around the globe. The series has featured chart-topping artists like A$AP Rocky, Ed Sheeran, and Feid dropping new music during their AML performances. Each show is unique, with Amazon Music working hand-in-hand with artists to create new, bespoke sets that reflect each artist's vision and style. Fans can expect the unexpected with each episode of AML, with special guests like Post Malone, Offset, GloRilla, and Machine Gun Kelly gracing the AML stage over the last two seasons. Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, headlined AML after the first-ever Black Friday Football broadcast.

Throughout Season Three, the reimagined Nissan Kicks has been featured as a part of AML. The new compact crossover from Nissan is featured in the pre-show, in-person concert experience, and more as part of AML, allowing fans to experience the vehicle's impressive style, agile design, and advanced technologies.

Each week's performance will be filmed live in front of an audience in Los Angeles, and tickets will be available via live events company DICE, by invitation only. Select customers in the Los Angeles area will have access to an exclusive presale for each week's performance.

