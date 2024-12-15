Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Stream Missionary Short Film

(Interscope) Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre released the explosive new Missionary short film on the heels of Snoop Dogg's highly anticipated studio album 'Missionary' produced by Dr.Dre via Death Row, Aftermath and Interscope.

The album features "Last Dance With Mary Jane" (ft. Tom Petty and Jelly Roll, sampled from the original Petty song). Petty, who was connected to Dre through Interscope founder Jimmy Iovine, seemed to anticipate Dre and Snoop would use it one day. "I have this video clip with Tom Petty saying 'If Dre ever samples the song Mary Jane's Last Dance, he's going to have an instant hit on his hands,'" Dre told Los Angeles Times. "It comes along with a massive amount of trust. And you know, Snoop's putting his entire career and his legacy and everything that he's built in my hands. So I have to really nurture that and make sure it's presented in the right way."

Missionary notably marks the first collaborative effort from the iconic duo since Snoop's 1993 classic debut album Doggystyle. Missionary is more than an album-it's a moment for the culture that not only further cements the legacy Snoop and Dre have built across rap and pop culture, but also marks a new beginning for one of the most important and influential musical duos in music history.

Missionary is the latest, but by no means final, chapter in Snoop's story. "We [still] in love with what we do. I'm peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that," says Snoop. "He brings the best out of me because he's particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the f***in' music and the concept of the songs."

Related Stories

Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg To Headline Season Finale Of Amazon Music Live

Singled Out: Ginny Luke's Yeah Yeah Yeah

HARDY Reimagines Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre's 'Gin and Juice'

News > Snoop Dogg