Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

Organizers have pulled the plug on the 2025 edition of the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, which was scheduled to take place on April 12th and feature Metallica and Linkin Park leading the bill.
The event's official Instagram shared, ""It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year's show.
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music.
"Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World. Tickets purchased directly from front gate tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days."
