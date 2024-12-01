.

Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

12-01-2024
Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

Organizers have pulled the plug on the 2025 edition of the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, which was scheduled to take place on April 12th and feature Metallica and Linkin Park leading the bill.

The event's official Instagram shared, ""It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year's show.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music.

"Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World. Tickets purchased directly from front gate tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days."

Related Stories
Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup

Slipknot and System Of A Down Lead Sick New World Lineup

System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus Lead Festival Lineup

News > Sick New World

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more

Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more

Day In Pop

'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

Latest News

Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44

Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times

Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV

Desert Kites Share Bittersweet Christmas Anthem

Swedish Punk Rock Supergroup Midlife Crisis Deliver 'Sick of You'

Love Ghost x Skold Album Arrives

Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance