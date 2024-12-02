.

Dolly Parton Expanded Rock Star Album For Her Birthday(2024 In Review)

12-02-2024
Dolly Parton Expanded Rock Star Album For Her Birthday(2024 In Review)

Country music legend Dolly Parton is part of our look back in the Year In Rock after she enjoyed a top 24 story of January 2024 by celebrating her birthday this year by surprising fans with a deluxe version of her genre-bending ROCKSTAR album - ROCKSTAR DELUXE is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

According to True Public Relations, Parton's first-ever Rock album, ROCKSTAR, became her highest performing album in sales during its debut week and accumulated six #1s on the Billboard charts. The 39-song collection features an all-star roster of some of music's greatest artists revisiting 21 classic Rock songs alongside 13 of Parton's own original tracks.

Parton shared, "Hey fans and friends, It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present! I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me!"

Now, in honor of her birthday, the legendary entertainer is giving fans even more Rock with the release of ROCKSTAR DELUXE which includes 9 additional tracks - five previously exclusive retailer tracks and four which have never been released.

Additional tracks for ROCKSTAR DELUXE:
31. Rockin' It (Live)
32. Hit Me With Your Best Shot
33. Mama Never Said
34. Two Tickets To Paradise
35. Jolene (featuring Maneskin)
36. Stay Out Of My Bedroom
37. Bridge Over Troubled Water
38. The Entertainer
39. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

