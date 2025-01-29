Dolly Parton Musical To Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch

(TPR) Dolly Parton took to the stage of the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville, TN to announce that Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer at the Fisher Center, Music City's worldclass home for the performing arts, before the production comes to Broadway in 2026. Dolly: An Original Musical, will play a four-week limited engagement with preview performances beginning Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night with a final performance set for Sunday, August 17.

Tickets for Dolly: An Original Musical, with prices starting at just $40, are on sale now at www.dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615 460 2255.

Parton said, "I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years. So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University's Fisher Center."

This will mark the first time the Fisher Center will host the world premiere of a new musical featuring a cast and creative team of professional artists.

Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner serve as casting directors, and 101 Productions, Ltd. are general manager for the musical.

Casting, additional creative team members, and other details for the world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Related Stories

Dolly Parton Struck Gold With Rockstar (2024 In Review)

Dolly Parton Expanded Rock Star Album For Her Birthday(2024 In Review)

Eddie Van Halen and Prince Guitars Lead New Auction

Dolly Parton Receives 2024 PEACE Through Music Award

News > Dolly Parton