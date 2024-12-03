.

AC/DC Reach Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black' (2024 In Review)

12-03-2024
AC/DC Reach Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black' (2024 In Review)

Rock legends AC/DC easily captured a top 24 story of February 2024 when their classic "Back In Black" video surpassed over a billion views on YouTube, giving the legendary band their second clip that is part of video streaming service's "One Billion Views Club".

The official 4K video for title track to the band's blockbuster 1980 album was far ahead of other tracks from the record, "You Shook Me All Night Long" had 317 million views (now 353), "Hells Bells" had 273 million (now 301), while "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" had 23 million views (now 25).

This is the second music video for the hard rock legends to reach over a billion views on the platform. Their most viewed visual was for the song "Thunderstruck" with 1.3 billion views. (now in December it has reached 1.5 billion).

Related Stories
AC/DC Reach Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black' (2024 In Review)

AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour

AC/DC's Chris Slade Set Record Straight On Axl Rose (2024 In Review)

Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic

AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Video Gets HD Upgrade

News > AC DC

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'- Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden- more

AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video- Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- more

Day In Pop

The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History- more

Reviews

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Latest News

Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'

Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot

Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute

Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury

Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More

Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Awaken The Falling Tour

Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer

Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'