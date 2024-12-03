AC/DC Reach Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black' (2024 In Review)

Rock legends AC/DC easily captured a top 24 story of February 2024 when their classic "Back In Black" video surpassed over a billion views on YouTube, giving the legendary band their second clip that is part of video streaming service's "One Billion Views Club".
The official 4K video for title track to the band's blockbuster 1980 album was far ahead of other tracks from the record, "You Shook Me All Night Long" had 317 million views (now 353), "Hells Bells" had 273 million (now 301), while "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" had 23 million views (now 25).
This is the second music video for the hard rock legends to reach over a billion views on the platform. Their most viewed visual was for the song "Thunderstruck" with 1.3 billion views. (now in December it has reached 1.5 billion).
